WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police officials say one of their officers was involved in a shooting on Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to the area near 104th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard at around 3 p.m.
Police officials say the shooting is not related to a school in the area. They say an officer responded to the area for a crash. Images from Copter4 show a vehicle crashed in the median of Wadsworth Boulevard.
A suspect ran away from the scene and fired at the officer, police say. That officer shot back.
Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital where they died. The officer was not hurt.
Further information about the situation was not disclosed by police.