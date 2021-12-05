DENVER (CBS4) – Elitch Gardens is celebrating the holidays this year with the first ever “Luminova Holidays” event. Huge light displays welcome guest to the park, including a 65-foot tall Christmas tree and a 300-foot tall light wall. There are over 3 million lights in all.
“It’s featuring lights, which you have to have this time of year. Family rides, Santa, because you have to have Santa, and all the favorite things you can expect from the park, funnel cakes, games and creating memories with your family and friends,” said Jolie Dubois, Communication Manger at Elitch Gardens.
The amusement park has its restaurants and food vendors open, games are operating, and some of the rides are also operating.
“We’ll have the carousel, the Big Wheel, Turn of the Century, which is one of our family favorite swing rides. Some KiddieLand attractions for the little ones. Meow Wolf’s Kaleidoscape is also open,” Dubois said.
“Luminova Holidays” runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 2. Reservations are required and children 2 years old and under are free.
“We saw the opportunity to create lifelong memories year-round, and we were really excited to do that. This year, I think, was especially important. Getting people outside again to be in a place where they can be with their friends and family and have the fresh air,” Dubois told CBs4.