DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area is making the most out of the wimpy winter Colorado’s been experiencing lately. The ski area will open Lift 6 on Sunday which gives riders access to Roulette.
Terrain Opening! Lift 6 will open tomorrow accessing Roulette. Lift 3 will open Monday accessing Switchback. 📸 @DustinSchaefer pic.twitter.com/Oq8Wj7VZWn
— Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) December 4, 2021
Lift 3 opens on Monday taking skiers and snowboarders access to Switchback. Both are blue runs.
The ski area opened for the season on Oct. 30 following Arapahoe Basin and Wolf Creek.