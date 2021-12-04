CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Dillon News, Loveland Ski Area, Skiing

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area is making the most out of the wimpy winter Colorado’s been experiencing lately. The ski area will open Lift 6 on Sunday which gives riders access to Roulette.

Lift 3 opens on Monday taking skiers and snowboarders access to Switchback. Both are blue runs.

The ski area opened for the season on Oct. 30 following Arapahoe Basin and Wolf Creek.

Danielle Chavira