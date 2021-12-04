CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:I-70, I-70 Closed, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70, Kipling Street, Wheat Ridge Police

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Kipling Street were closed Saturday at around 6 p.m. for a rollover crash. Wheat Ridge police say the crash shut the highway down completely.

Details about the crash were not released.

(credit: CBS)

Police ask you to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Colorado State Patrol says the best alternate route U.S. 6 into Denver.

Danielle Chavira