WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Kipling Street were closed Saturday at around 6 p.m. for a rollover crash. Wheat Ridge police say the crash shut the highway down completely.
WRPD is on scene of a rollover crash EB I70 just past the on ramp at Kipling. Highway is shut down completely. Please use alternate routes until we get things cleaned up. pic.twitter.com/e82vkWRiQV
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 5, 2021
Details about the crash were not released.
Police ask you to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
Colorado State Patrol says the best alternate route U.S. 6 into Denver.