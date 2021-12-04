FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Fort Collins Police officers are encouraging parents in northern Colorado to both warn and educate their teenagers about the dangers of interacting with strangers, especially after a recent trend of assaults taking place in the city. Several times since August teenaged girls have reported being harassed and physically assaulted by a man. It isn’t clear if it’s the same man involved in each report.

“We’ve had multiple teenage females report unknown male suspects approaching them in public places and trying to grab them,” said Erin Feit, Training Officer with FCPS. “This has been near public parks and public parking lots and public city buildings.”

All of the reported assaults have taken place at, or after, sunset.

One of the assaults took place at Overland Park in western Fort Collins. A girl reported a stranger wouldn’t stop talking to her despite her attempts to walk away. Eventually the man grabbed her by the wrist.

She was able to pepper spray the man and get away.

Other similar interactions happened in the following months at places like the EPIC Eldora Pool and Ice Center and another outside of a youth group event along Drake.

FCPS said the attacks have been concerning, especially since they’re taking place in locations which are frequented by many. Feit said parents should not feel scared or panicked as a result of the reported assaults as they have been rare.

At the same time, Feit said parents should take the time to talk with their children about the dangers of being out after dark.

Feit encouraged parents to tell their children to try keeping their phones in their pockets while out at night. Many times people are heavily distracted and unaware of their surroundings due to the bright screen shining in their face.

Feit also encouraged people to consider having at least one ear without a headphone on so people can be further aware of their surroundings.

FCPS applauded the young girls who fought their ways away from the suspect for being brave and doing the right thing.

Feit said those who encounter strangers who seem suspicious should never hesitate to get away from that person even if it means ignoring their attempts for conversation.

“If someone ever attempts to grab your property, your phone wallet or purse, give it to them. A personal property item is not worth your safety,” Feit said. “Fight back exactly like they did. Leave the area as quickly as you can.”

Some of those who were attacked reported the suspect as being a white male between 5’8” and 6’0” tall with an average build and brown hair.