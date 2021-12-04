DENVER (CBS)- The battle against COVID-19 continues in Colorado, but the battlefield is changing. The omicron variant is beginning to spread in Colorado. Two people have been diagnosed with the new mutation, and both were fully vaccinated. Regardless, doctors say vaccination is still the best defense.

In an effort to get more people vaccinated and give out COVID-19 vaccination boosters, the state decided to set up their mobile vaccine clinic outside of Ball Arena every time they have an event in December.

People who showed up on Saturday, during the first event, said makes it was extremely convenient.

Jenny Adelman attended an ice-skating event at Ball Arena Saturday. She was already fully vaccinated, but after searching for a place to get a booster with no luck, this opportunity just kind of fell into her lap.

“We were at the event and it was an easy option to just get my booster and just put this all behind me,” she said.

She says if you are looking for an appointment whether you plan on attending an event at Ball arena or not, this process couldn’t be easier.

“You know you can come down a couple minutes early, beat the line, get it done,” she said.

If you missed Saturday’s event, you could go to the arena on Sunday. There will be an event there, and the mobile vaccine clinic will be set up giving shots. You can also make an appointment to get vaccinated before any Nuggets, Avalanche or Mammoth game throughout the month of December.

The current confirmed dates for Ball Arena clinics are: