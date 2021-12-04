CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Aurora Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police arrested a fourth teenager for their suspected role in a shooting at Hinkley High School in November. Police say they arrested a 17-year-old boy, but have not identified him.

He faces an attempted first degree murder charge. It’s not clear if the district attorney’s office will charge him as an adult as it did with three other teenage suspects.

READ MORE: Shelter In Place Lifted After Body Found Near Park Central Drive In Highlands Ranch

Hinkley High School Shooting

(credit: CBS)

READ MORE: Fort Collins Police Warning Families About Multiple Reported Harassments

Those suspects are all 16 years old. Each face four counts of attempted murder.

MORE NEWS: 'If Roots Don't Get Moisture, They Die': Experts Say To Water Landscaping As Colorado Faces Abnormal Warm And Dry Spell

The shooting injured three students.

Danielle Chavira