GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Greeley say a recent traffic stop resulted the arrests of a man and a woman, and one is a former “affiliate” of the 211 Crew. That’s a notorious white supremacist prison gang linked to the murder of Colorado prisons chief Tom Clements 8 years ago.
The officers who made the traffic stop were taking part in a DUI operation on Nov. 26. They pulled a car over after spotting it making a lane violation near the intersection of Highway 85 and Highway 52, and said it appeared suspicious.
The 33-year-old driver was arrested because there was a warrant out for her for a probation violation. She was identified as Tayler Frost of Westminster.
Leland Charles Lewis, 31, was also in the car. He’s a convicted felon and isn’t allowed to own a gun. Police said he was arrested after a stolen loaded handgun was found near where he was sitting in the car. On Thursday, they said Lewis remains in the Weld County Jail and hasn’t posted bond. In addition to the weapons violation, he faces parole and restraining order violation charges.
Greeley police said Lewis has “a prior prison affiliation with the 211 Crew” and is a transient.