(CBS4) — There is now a $15,000 reward for information related to the death of Jacob Brady.
Police were called to the 4500 block of West 2nd Avenue on the afternoon of Nov. 26 and found Brady deceased.
The cause of death was not released and police did not provide any other details.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
The additional reward money was provided to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by Brady’s family.