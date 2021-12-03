(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southwest Region is sharing a successful rehabilitation story involving a golden eagle. The juvenile bird was brought to CPW’s Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in late July.
A veterinarian in Montrose suspected the animal had aspergillosis, a respiratory disease. After two rounds of bloodwork, the disease was never confirmed and ruled out.
More than four months after rehab, the eagle regained its health and had enough strength to fly again.
CPW District Wildlife Manager Stuart Sinclair made the trip to Del Norte to get the animal and a team joined him to take it to Eagle Rock Shelter in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area.
The golden eagle was released and flew back overhead before soaring off in the distance. Parks and Wildlife said a released raptor usually flies straight away and doesn’t come back.
CPW thanks the release team and Michael Sirochman at its Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for getting the animal healthy and back into the wild.