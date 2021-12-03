DENVER (CBS4) – There is a renewed push across the country and in Colorado for vaccinated people to get their booster shots as President Joe Biden announced Thursday they will be a priority in his plan to fight covid this winter. Some Coloradoans like Maureen Kanwischer say getting one is easier said than done.

“We are trying to do what all the experts are telling us to do, and we just keep hitting walls,” she said.

She is planning to visit her elderly family for the holidays which for her means getting a booster before she leaves.

Every pharmacy and clinic she called in her area is booked for nearly a month, so she and her husband are traveling 40 minutes away to get a booster shot.

“It’s really important because we do take this seriously, we know the science proves if we get vaccinated, we have a chance of protecting us and those around us,” she said.

Stories like hers are prompting the state to step in.

Brandy Emily is the Health Equity Branch Chief for CDPHE. She says their data shows demand for the vaccine is up.

“We also heard from the community that appointments aren’t as readily available as they would like them to be and so we want to respond to that need,” said Emily.

The state is now launching a number of new community vaccine clinics across the state, including fifteen outside Ball Arena in December alone.

“We want to provide every opportunity we can and make sure anyone that is looking for an appointment has access,” Emily said.

While Kanwischer won’t be able to take advantage of those new sites, she knows someone else will.

“Knowing that the intention is to try and revitalize the ability to inoculate a lot of people quickly sounds really good,” she said.

The current confirmed dates for Ball Arena clinics are:

Dec. 4: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (family ice skating show)

Dec. 5: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (family ice skating show)

Dec. 6: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (no event)

Dec. 7: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (no event)

Dec. 10: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 11: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)

Dec. 12: Noon – 7:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 13: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 14: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 15: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 18: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 23: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 29: 1-9:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 30: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)