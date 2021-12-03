EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department took a bit of heat on Facebook on Friday after posting a photo of “Santa” applying for a concealed carry permit.
“Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today? ” the sheriff’s office posted Friday.
“Did you know the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued 49,750 Concealed Handgun Permits with another 2,560 awaiting to be issued?” the sheriff’s office added.
After getting hundreds of reactions, and dozens of comments, the sheriff’s office added the following comment:
“EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff.”
For information about applying for a concealed carry permit in El Paso County, click here.