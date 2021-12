Known 'Affiliate' Of 211 Crew Arrested After Stolen Gun Found In CarPolice in Greeley say a recent traffic stop resulted the arrests of two people, including a former "affiliate" of the 211 Crew.

How Does The Coronavirus Mutate? It's Just A Series Of MistakesOmicron has some experts worried it could be more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines than previous variants of the virus.

Long Hauler Recovers: COVID-19 Patient Goes Home After 158 Days In Denver HospitalAfter 158 days in the hospital, Nate McWilliams is headed home after being one of the longest patients treated for COVID-19.

President Biden Wants At-Home COVID Tests More Widely Available, But Colorado Pharmacy Says Tests Are Already Difficult To Keep In StockPresident Biden wants to make at-home COVID tests more available than ever before, but one Colorado pharmacy says whether or not they can keep the tests in stock is a guessing game.

Omicron Variant Is In Colorado, Health Officials ConfirmThe first Colorado case of the omicron variant has been detected. The patient in Arapahoe County had recently traveled to Africa and has minor symptoms.

Unvaccinated Pregnant Women Experiencing Concerning ComplicationsSince the beginning of the pandemic, doctors have seen issues with preeclampsia in pregnant women who contract the coronavirus.