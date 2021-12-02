(CBS) – The 41st season definitely throws out every expectation you’ve had of Survivor. This week’s episode brought in an entirely new twist, with some unpredictable outcomes. Here’s what went down in this episode…



Last week, while we were busy prepping for Turkey Day, an unexpected blind-side was cast onto arguably one of the most strategic players in this game: Shan. Her strongest ally, Ricard, made one heck of a move which finally resulted in her getting her torch snuffed. If you missed last week’s episode, I strongly recommend watching it on Paramount+!

And with that tribal, the game drastically changed again.😆 See who is next to go in an all-new episode tonight at 8/7c on @CBS!💥 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/oXczqMTNqJ — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 1, 2021

As Shan was exiting the game, her last words were about how she’ll vote for Ricard to win the million dollars if he makes it to the end, along with announcing how Deshawn is a “snake.” Needless to say, this statement didn’t sit well with Deshawn. Now, he’s paranoid as ever and even attempts to make a big scene back at camp. Later on, he explains his outburst was to shine more light onto Ricard’s strategic gameplay, but it overall just looked like Deshawn was bitter and blaming others for his actions on turning against Shan.



His defense, though, Deshawn only voted for Shan last week because she threw him under the bus. However, as Ricard explains it later on, Deshawn may appear to be a “snake” in the game as it seems he’s not fully committed to anyone, and he doesn’t take much ownership for any of his sneaky moves. Now, the biggest targets are on both Deshawn and Ricard – but for different reasons.

Since Liana wasn’t in on voting her ally, Shan, out last week, she feels hurt and betrayed by Deshawn and Danny, who voted for her. These four originally agreed to have an all-black alliance and they seemed pretty strong. Since last week’s decision had many reasons to vote out Shan, Deshawn is now doing his best to convince Liana that he’ll never leave her out of the vote again. However, Liana isn’t buying it – at least not for now. She’s ready for revenge… but will she get it?



Trust is easy to lose, but much harder to get back!😬🐍 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/SVBlXKXOqb — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 2, 2021

Individual Immunity Challenge

Before the challenge, we hear more about who Danny is as a person. Now on Day 21, he’s spending this day remembering his dad, who passed away 25 years from the date. He explains his resentment of him dying in a car accident when he was eight, and how he’s struggled with being angry about missing his father. It was a touching moment to watch, as he shared how Survivor brought him closer with his feelings, and he’s now reached a point of letting go of that resentment. It definitely goes to show how being out there can certainly redefine your values and spirituality!



At the challenge, host Jeff Probst introduced yet another game-changing twist. This one was unlike anything we’ve seen before. It was named the infamous Survivor ‘Do or Die’ challenge. Probst explains how it’s one of the deadliest twists yet, as it’s highly dangerous to the player’s game. The twist is, the first person to drop out of this Immunity Challenge will be faced with an individual game at the next Tribal Council, which will control their fate. Win the game; you survive. But if you lose – your torch is getting snuffed. This was one risky twist no castaway wanted to face!



Before starting, the remaining seven castaways got a chance to choose whether or not they’d want to participate in the Immunity Challenge. Both Heather and Liana sat out, leaving Deshawn, Danny, Xander, Erika, and Ricard a chance to win Immunity. The challenge was each player had to use only their hands to balance a small ball on a set of block-like cylinders. After some time, the castaways would have to face new rounds and add more cylinders to their set, making it much more challenging to balance.