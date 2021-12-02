JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Three men hanging out on the top level of a parking garage in June 2016 called 9-1-1 after witnessing what they believed to be a sexual assault of an unconscious woman in an apartment across the street.

The police officer who responded found “a large picture window to the apartment, which faced south,” the arrest affidavit in the case states. “The lights were on in the apartment and the curtains were open.”

The three men told the officer about the sex acts to the unclothed woman which they observed from across the street. Also the camera on a tripod. And the man in the apartment who was not wearing pants.

From atop the 11th Street parking garage after dusk, the officer could see the man and the woman. She was on the floor and not moving despite the sex toy in her mouth.

Soon after, other Golden Police Department officers kicked in the door and arrested 63-year-old Peter Dettmer.

That was almost five and a half years ago.

Late last month, just before the Thanksgiving holiday, Dettmer was returned to the Jefferson County Detention Center.

Federal authorities found him in Ecuador.

Dettmer had originally posted a $2,000 bond following his 2016 arrest, according to online criminal records. He pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault but did not show up for the first day of his trial.

Wednesday, Dettmer was advised of new charges – now 126 of them in total. The judge set his bond at $1 million.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained Thursday by CBS4, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital the night of Dettmer’s 2016 arrest. She told investigators she knew Dettmer but the nature of their relationship was not disclosed in the affidavit. She gave conflicting statements about her consent to sex and being recorded.

As Dettmer was placed in handcuffs, he told officers “We do this all the time, and we both take Ambien and have sex,” as stated in the affidavit.

A nurse told investigators the woman’s blood-alcohol level was .225 just before midnight, well above the .08 that is legally considered impairment for Colorado drivers.

When authorities executed a search warrant on the apartment, they found sex toys, different types of alcohol, two apparent Ambien tablets on a nightstand next to a glass of wine, and another camera with recordings of the same woman.

Dettmer was arrested in Cuenca, Ecuador, on April 27 by personnel from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs and the U.S. Department of State.

Dettmer’s charges include 63 counts of Sexual Assault – Victim Helpless and 62 counts of Sexual Assault – Victim Incapable. All the charges against him are felonies.