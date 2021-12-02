DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools says it’s experiencing staff absences in droves, but the community is stepping up to help with the substitute shortage. The district sent out communication to families about a month and a half ago asking for help in their classrooms.
They’ve since made about 120 substitute hires.
“We’re seeing a lot of people from the community. They’re calling in saying, ‘Hey, I have a couple days per month where I can come in and support you guys.’ We’ve have retirees reaching out. Parents are offering to give half a day or help out during the lunch time,” said Nelson.
DPS prefers to have 1,200 active substitutes who work at least five days a month. This year, they’re hovering around 400 substitutes.
To help districts fill positions, the Colorado Department of Education recently revised its requirements for a one-year substitute license. Some roles at DPS don’t require a license at all.
“We’ve created some other positions like a student monitor position. You don’t need a substitute license. You just come in and help our teachers. It gives some relief in the classroom,” said Nelson.
More relief could be needed soon.
There are still about 100 staff members across the district who haven’t complied with the vaccine mandate. Despite the shortage, DPS says they’re still at risk for termination.