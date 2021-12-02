DENVER (CBS4) — Getting tested for COVID is not new, it’s the Omicron variant that is. At a COVID Check testing location outside Union Station in Denver, Jesse Kelker was asked if he was worried about the new variant.

“It doesn’t concern me so much, I’m just taking precaution because I have a sore throat today.”

There, and at other locations, they do PCR tests with results in two to three days. But if you test positive you may not find out directly if you have the new variant.

“COVID Check Colorado is not able to provide information on variants to patients,” said Will Holden, a spokesman for COVID Check.

The specimens are collected at the testing site and sent to a lab, and state health officials later screens samples for variants.

You can also test yourself at home, if you are able to find a place that has kits in stock. We were told the Walgreen’s store at First and Broadway in Denver was out. Several other drugs stores did have some kits in stock.

If you buy from a store a two pack is around $25. The state of Colorado is offering them online for free.

With omicron in Colorado, the demand may increase. Bill Decker was among those getting tested at Union Station.

“I’m concerned, not worried, because I think we’re doing the right thing getting tested, wearing a mask I’m wearing a mask, you’re wearing a mask,” he noted.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it samples positive specimens, and if it discovers the omicron variant, an epidemiologist could tell the person about it during the investigation.