CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Colorado News, Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State football program will be looking for a new head football coach this offseason. The Rams have fired head coach Steve Addazio.

Colorado State Football Coach Steve Addazio

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The move comes following a 3-9 season which ended with a 52-10 loss to Nevada on Senior Night. Addazio was ejected from the game in the second quarter after picking up two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

(credit: Kyle Emery/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Addazio joined the Rams prior to the start of the 2020 season, which was shortened by COVID-19. During his tenure the Rams compiled a 4-12 record.

Michael Spencer