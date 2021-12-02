FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State football program will be looking for a new head football coach this offseason. The Rams have fired head coach Steve Addazio.
The move comes following a 3-9 season which ended with a 52-10 loss to Nevada on Senior Night. Addazio was ejected from the game in the second quarter after picking up two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
Addazio joined the Rams prior to the start of the 2020 season, which was shortened by COVID-19. During his tenure the Rams compiled a 4-12 record.