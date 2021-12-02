DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Parks and wildlife managers had to clean up after people who left a mess at Castlewood Canyon State Park on the east side of Douglas County. Park staff are pretty sure the mess was part of a gender reveal party.
"A similar case happened a couple weeks ago at the park," officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted.
This time, people left behind the blue confetti — and other trash — along Lake Gulch Trail.
It took crews four hours to clean it all up.
They remind everyone to pack out what you pack in and leave no trace.