(CBS4) — From the Rocky Mountain range to the nation’s capital, the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights is standing in solidarity with many women in Mississippi, as the United States Supreme court hears arguments on a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks — possibly overturning 1973’s Roe vs. Wade.

“Our communities in Colorado, who watch us, we are here speaking on behalf of them because we have heard them,” said Aurea Bolaños Perea, the communications and policy manager with COLOR. “They want abortion to be legal, protected, and accessible to all.”

Organizers with COLOR told CBS4 that no matter the outcome, it’s going to have an impact on the country — including Colorado, a state that has more accessibility to reproductive rights.

“Even though we don’t have a lot of restrictions, we also don’t have a lot of protections that are expressly written into the law,” said Katherine Riley, the COLOR policy director.

“If Roe were to be weakened or overturned, as we’re seeing right now, being threaten at the Supreme Court, Colorado does not protect our residents, and our people who live there.”

“This is real people’s lives, there is humanity behind these stories. People who seek abortions should be able to do so with their own families, and with their medical providers, and we don’t need politicians involved in these decisions.”

Christina Soliz, the COLOR political director said abortion restrictions fall hardest on women of color and other marginalized groups.

“And they already face these obstacles to health care, they are going to face harder impacts than other folks if Roe were to be overturned,” Soliz said.

This is an emotional issue for both sides. Republican Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn said he hopes this case results in a repeal of Roe vs. Wade.

“That is long overdue and it’s unconstitutional and it violates the rights of the unborn by taking away their lives through abortion,” said Lamborn.

A spokesperson for Republican Rep. Ken Buck said the congressman is pro-life, and referred us to one of his tweets, which reads, “As SCOTUS hears arguments today on the Dobbs Abortion case let us remember, the freedom to choose life is a beautiful thing. I am pro-life and trust the Justices to make the right decision for the unborn children, and families of America.”