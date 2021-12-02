(CBS4) – Consumer advocates say airlines are cancelling and delaying flights far too often, and travelers heading through Denver International Airport are some of the most likely to face problems.
New research from the CoPIRG Foundation shows that since 2020, Denver International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were the worst airports for on-time departures in the country. San Francisco International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were the best.
The study also showed airlines failing to handle well the situations of customers whose flights were delayed or canceled. The most common complaint was refunds. Southwest and Allegiant had the fewest complaints, but Frontier, United and Hawaiian Airlines had the most.
“We hope airlines will do a better job of putting resources into serving customers and especially when it comes to refunds or reducing the challenges from cancellations or delayed flights,” CoPIRG Executive Director Danny Katz said.
Since June of last year, Delta, Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines are among the best in on-time arrivals. Allegiant and Jet Blue were the worst.