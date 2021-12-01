CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Broomfield News, Broomfield Police, Highway 36

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of U.S. 36 at Wadsworth Boulevard in Broomfield was closed for at least an hour because of a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. Police say, as of 6:30 p.m., eastbound lanes could be closed for another hour.

(credit: CBS)

One lane is currently open to help traffic get through, but drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Further details about the crash were not released.

