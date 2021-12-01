BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of U.S. 36 at Wadsworth Boulevard in Broomfield was closed for at least an hour because of a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. Police say, as of 6:30 p.m., eastbound lanes could be closed for another hour.
Due to the serious nature of this accident the majority of EB US-36 at Wadsworth will be closed for at least another hour, if not longer. One lane is open to allow for some traffic to get by. Avoid the area to avoid the delay. Thank you.
— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) December 2, 2021
One lane is currently open to help traffic get through, but drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Further details about the crash were not released.