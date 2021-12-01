(CBS4) – Snowplows in the high country have had a bit of workout but many are still resting, waiting for the first flakes to fall the snowless days for Colorado’s Front Range stretch on and on.

But when many of those plows finally do leap into action, dozens will have names after the state a couple of counties and a mountain town held contests to name the heavy equipment.

Here’s a look at the names that made the cut in various departments.

Colorado

CDOT picked the names for 20 snowplows from more than 1,100 suggestions made by kids from across the state.

So on state roadways keep your eyes peeled for these big beasts:

Abominable

Arctic King

Bigfoot

Blizzard

Cheese Ball

Darth Blader

Eisenplower

Fresh Plowder

Frosty

Jack Frost

Mr. Plow

Mr. Snowtastic

No-way Snow-day

Olaf

Plowzilla

Sno-way

Snow Crusher

Snowball

Snowtorious B.I.G.

Zebulon Ice

When he announced the names, Gov. Jared Polis said, “The creativity of Colorado’s kids shines through in this great group of names. Check for the name on the door the next time you see a CDOT plow on the road.”

You can track CDOT plows at cotrip.org.

Boulder

Boulder also turned to young minds when it decided to name 10 snowplows. There were more than 200 suggestions for that contest.

The winners were:

Snowie

Happy Tracks

Ice Blade

Plowzer

Mighty One

Darth Blader

Snow Gobbler

Super Scooper

Frosting

Plower Power

You can follow snow removal in Boulder here.

Broomfield

Broomfield also got into the snowplow naming business. The City Council narrowed 472 names down to 20 then residents voted on the final 14.

And they chose:

Han Snowlo

Thaw and Order

Snowbegone Kenobi

Sled Zeppelin

Buzz Iceclear

Edward Blizzardhands

Snow More Mr. Ice Guy

Sleetwood Mac

Snowtorious BIG

Catch My Drift

Plowy McPlowface

Plower to the People

Kevin

Yer a Blizzard, Harry

Avon

Avon might only have five snowplows but you can bet they get a workout three and sometimes four seasons. When the mountain town decided to name them, it started by naming the first one Mikey T. to honor Michael Trujillo. Trujillo worked for Avon Public works for more than 30 years before he died in early 2021.

The other plows are named:

Rocky Plowboa

The Big LePLOWski

Slush Puppy

Plowy McPOWFace

And if you’re counting, the Star Wars references win with Darth Blader showing up on two lists and being accompanied by Han Snowlo and Snowbegone Kenobi.