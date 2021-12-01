BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Tuesday, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly ski collision at Eldora Ski Area.
According to the BCSO press release, after getting a call at 11 a.m., deputies responded to the resort, where a 72-year-old man from Boulder who was skiing was involved in a collision with a snowboarder.
Ski patrol told investigators the two collided on the Windmill run, where ski patrol attempted to revive the 72-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The snowboarder stayed at the scene and spoke to investigators. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.
The name of the victim has not been release, pending next-of-kin notification.
The collision remains under investigation.