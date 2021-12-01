(CBS4) – The NFL on Wednesday named Denver Broncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
The rookie from Alabama picked off Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice on Sunday, returning the second one 70 yards for a touchdown and sparking the Denver Broncos’ 28-13 win.
Surtain reached a top speed of 22.07 mph on his pick-6, according to Next Gen Stats, the fastest by a defensive back with the ball in his hands in the last five years.
“I’ve always known I was fast,” said Surtain after the game. “I used to run track, so I would say that little track background helped me a lot.”
Surtain also tallied five tackles on Sunday.
Broncos Head coach Vic Fangio said Surtain “has great hands and great ball anticipation.”
On Sunday Surtain became the first Broncos rookie to record multiple interceptions, including a pick six, in the same game.
Only four other Broncos rookies have won AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors: Dre’Mont Jones (2019), Von Miller (2011) and linebacker D.J. Williams (2004).
Surtain is also in the running for NFL Rookie of the Week. You can vote for him on a special section of NFL.com.
