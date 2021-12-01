CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Homeowners in Breckenridge captured video of a mountain lion roaming their neighborhood.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say residents who live in mountain lion country should take some simple precautions to coexist with predators.

(credit: CBS)

Installing lights and eliminating hiding spots near your home can make it harder for big cats to hide.

Always keep a very close eye on your children and your pets when they are playing outdoors.

Also, make a lot of noise when you come and go, particularly at dawn and dusk, when mountain lions are most active.

Anica Padilla