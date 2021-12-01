AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – New details shared with CBS4 state the former Greenwood Village police officer involved in a deadly shooting in Aurora didn’t have any problems at his former department. Adam Holen resigned from his position at GVPD on Nov. 1 citing family reasons.
Home surveillance video shows Holen confronting a group of teenagers on South Addison Way in Aurora on Nov. 24.
Aurora police say the former officer might have been upset about the teens speeding and driving carelessly.
Shots were fired after the argument; Peyton Blitstein, 17, was shot and killed. Holen also suffered a gunshot would to the hip. He survived.
Greenwood Village Police say there were no internal investigations involving Holen. He has not been charged with any crime.