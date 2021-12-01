DENVER (CBS4) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver have a long history of providing safe spaces, and opportunities for kids and their families. For many of those families membership is generational.

“This is a picture of me from 2005 when I won youth of the year,” Amaryss said as she pointed out a poster-sized picture of herself when she was in the 7th grade.

Youth of the Year is a competition within the Boys & Girls Clubs, in which, students have to write essays and do interviews.

“I was pushed by our director at the time and my parents to do it. And I’m so glad that I did because it’s something that I get to see, and my kids get to see, and other kids get to see,” she told CBS4.

Amaryss started coming to the Cope Club when she was 5-years-old. She made new friends, and learned new things and thrived.

“Being able to see all these different opportunities that I wouldn’t have been able to see otherwise,” she said.

Now Amaryss has children of her own, and now they are members of Cope Club.

“They’ve been able to have opportunities that I couldn’t give them,” she explained.

And when she can, Amaryss helps out around the club, because to her it’s a second home and an extended family. When Christmas comes around, all the kids can rely on their club family to make them feel included.

“I’ve been able to see firsthand, just with all the volunteering I’ve been doing, how much of an impact it makes on other families. I’ve witnessed mothers come in crying, kids crying because they don’t get that otherwise. So it’s huge. It’s huge,” Amaryss said.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver need your help to make sure that every child gets something for Christmas. Just drop a new toy in the donation bins at participating King Soopers stores. The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive runs through December 24th. All the toys collected will be distributed at Boys & Girls Clubs across the Metro Area.