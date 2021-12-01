Colorado Division Of Gaming Records New Sports Betting RecordThe state tallied a new record for total sports betting proceeds in October, taking in nearly $10 million in one month.

After Outstanding Performance Where He Showcased Ridiculous 22MPH Speed, Pat Surtain II Named AFC Defensive Player Of WeekThe NFL on Wednesday Denver Broncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Boyle's Buffs Eyeing Rare Road Win vs. Ranked OpponentAs the University of Colorado Buffs prepare for UCLA, Tad Boyle is making his team watch film of how they beat the Bruins a year ago.

Two Broncos Are In The Running For NFL Rookie Of The WeekAfter a stellar performance this past weekend, two Broncos are up for the NFL Rookie of the Week award for Week 12.

DU Cheer Squad Happy To Help Together 4 Colorado Toy DriveThe University of Denver Athletics is a key partner in the CBS4 Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.

Broncos Get A Boost By A Number Of Power Rankings After Week 12 WinThe Denver Broncos can pat themselves on the back just a little bit more heading toward Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.