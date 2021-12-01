ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Some criminals entered unlocked cars over the weekend in Erie and stole numerous items including a gun. They also stole a car that had been locked. The crimes are unsolved so far.
It happened in the Vista Ridge neighborhood, east of Vista Parkway and north of Baseline Road.
In addition to the gun, police said the following items were stolen from the vehicles sometime between Friday and Sunday:
– new Colorado license plates
– another states’ license plates
– an expired drivers’ license
– vehicle registrations
– purses
– backpacks
– sunglasses
– hiking gear
– clothing
– electronics
At least five unlocked cars were targeted, and one locked car was stolen after the criminals found a spare key in one of the unlocked cars.
Police said they are hopeful that someone in the neighborhood might have video footage that might have captured the criminals in the act.
Anyone with information about these crimes that might help in the investigation is asked to call the non-emergency Boulder County Dispatch number — 303-441-4444 — and should ask to speak to an officer from the Erie Police Department.