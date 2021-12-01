DENVER (CBS4) – December is starting even warmer than November ended with temperatures soaring into the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. And there will be no significant change to the weather pattern until at least early next week.

November turned out to be the third warmest on record in Denver with an average temperate of 46.3 degrees. Only November 1949 and 1999 were warmer.

Normally Denver starts December with morning temperatures in the lower 20s and afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Instead the official morning temperature on Wednesday was 39 degrees and high temperatures will reach above 70 degrees.

The record for Wednesday is 73 degrees from December 1, 1973. That record is likely safe but temperatures will be close.

Looking ahead to Thursday, it should be at least a degree or two warmer but the record is also slightly higher. That record was set 136 years ago on December 2, 1885 when Denver reached 74 degrees. It’s one of the oldest record high temperatures that still exists for the city. But just like Wednesday, the official thermometer located a Denver International Airport will likely stay just shy of the record.

Somewhat cooler weather will return for Friday and Saturday but temperatures will remain above normal in the 60s while completely dry weather continues across all of Colorado. Fortunately there continues to be still strong signals that the mountains will get snow by Tuesday next week. It’s still very uncertain if any of moisture will reach Denver and the Front Range. If anything does materialize in the metro area, it doesn’t look like much at this this time.