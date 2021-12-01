(CBS4) – We continue to see the number of patients in Colorado hospitals that tested positive for COVID-19 go down. As of Wednesday, there were 1,432.
READ MORE: For Some Families The Boys & Girls Clubs Are Generational
That’s the lowest number since Nov. 15.READ MORE: 'This Organization Was Preparing For Battle': Colorado Authorities & DEA Thwart Major Drug Ring
The state did report nearly 3,200 more cases Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Colorado Weather: December Starts With A Record And Moisture Possible Next Week