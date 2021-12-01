DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis’ office says Colorado is eighth in the country in vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19. Nearly 21% of that population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor’s office adds Colorado is the leader in child vaccinations in the western U.S.READ MORE: Foothills Animal Shelter Hosting 'Home For The Holidays' Deal This Month
“We need more Coloradans to follow the example set by our young people who are doing their part to help put this pandemic behind us and protect their health so we can get back to enjoying the Colorado we love,” said Polis in a news release earlier this week.READ MORE: 72-Year-Old Skier From Boulder Killed In Collision With Snowboarder At Eldora Ski Area
As of the morning of Nov. 29, 98,848 children in that age group have had one dose. State officials say 5,617 have received their second dose.
Parents can find upcoming clinics for children on the state’s vaccine finder webpage or on vaccines.gov.
Large vaccination events are happening this week, including:MORE NEWS: Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Holding Special Vaccination Clinics For Kids
Fri. Dec. 3: Trinidad History Museum
Fri. Dec. 3: Fort Garland Museum and Cultural Center
Fri. Dec. 3: Cortez Public Library
Fri. Dec. 3: Pueblo Zoo