(CBS4) – Two Colorado-based carpooling apps launched this week. They both aim to cut down on traffic headed to the high country this ski season.
Both Treadshare and Caravan are registered with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Both apps connect people who are headed to the same resort from similar parts of the Front Range. Some ski areas offer deals on parking or closer parker for people who are in carpools.
Find out more about parking incentives and which app would work best for you.