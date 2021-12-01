COVID In Colorado: More Than 20% Of Children 5-11 Received First DoseGov. Jared Polis' office says Colorado is eighth in the country in vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19.

Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Holding Special Vaccination Clinics For KidsRocky Mountain Hospital for Children will be holding special vaccination clinics for children over the next three Saturdays.

COVID In Colorado: State Health Experts Using Wastewater To Detect Omicron VariantWith confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant growing around the world, Colorado health officials are ramping up the state’s early detection methods.

COVID In Colorado: Experts Using Multiple Methods To Monitor Omicron VariantIn an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shared the methods being used to monitor the omicron variant.

CBS4 Finds Some Colorado Businesses Not Enforcing Mask Mandates, As Health Departments Receive ComplaintsAs mask mandates continue to be in effect in some Colorado counties, complaints of violations are coming in.

Colorado Health Officials Urge Vaccination As Hospitals Brace For Omicron VariantHealth officials in Colorado are following the new Omicron COVID-19 variant closely.