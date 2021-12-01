DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos haven’t beaten the Kansas City Chiefs since 2015, which means the only player on the roster that’s experienced a win over Kansas City is Brandon McManus. So, for a lot of players on the Broncos, the franchise’s 11-game losing streak doesn’t matter all that much.

“Some things you just don’t talk about. You look at what’s ahead of us, you can’t dwell on the past,” Teddy Bridgewater said.

For Justin Simmons, who is 0-10 in his career against the Chiefs, Sunday night’s game in Kansas City is personal.

“I guess the right word would be disappointing,” Simmons said. “Typically how I operate is, I like to be where my feet are, so I don’t really like thinking about the past or even the future. I just like just focusing in on the now and what’s at stake right now. With that being said, at some point it does piss you off.”

One big thing that everyone on the team is aware of is the opportunity to take over first place in the division with a win on Sunday night.

“I think the message to the group here is, we’ve got something special that we can do on Sunday,” Simmons said. “The most important thing is to find a way to work as a collective unit and leave that stadium with a win. That’s all really all I care about.”

Sunday’s primetime showdown is also a chance to silence many doubters.

“I think that’s a fair statement, for you and for other people to say, ‘hey we don’t think you guys are worthy to play prime time ball.’ That’s an opinion, obviously. I disagree with it. With that being said, the best way to prove opinions wrong is to go out there and do exactly that – prove them wrong. On Sunday, we’ve got a great opportunity to prove a lot of people wrong.”

When asked if Sunday night will be the biggest game of his professional career, Simmons said simply, “yeah, without a doubt.”