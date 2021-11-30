DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver Athletics is a key partner in the CBS4 Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive. The hockey team has already hosted a teddy bear toss and now a “Shop N Drop” event is planned.
For that toss, the fans threw the teddy bears onto the ice and the cheer squad collected all of them but you can still donate at games. “We have boxes at all of our entrances that our fans, our Pioneer fans can bring their gifts there,” explained Kiara Niyork, the captain of the DU Cheer Squad.
For Niyork, the tradition is a favorite. “It’s really great to see our community come together and donate lots of toys for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. We really want all the kids in our community to have a wonderful holiday experience and receiving a toy as a gift way to add to that experience.
The “Shop N Drop” collection makes it easy to drop off new toys. You can just head to the Circle Drive on the north side of the Ritchie Center from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday to drop off a toy.