LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – From homes to golf courses to construction sites, the unseasonably warm and dry weather is helping projects get ahead.
"We haven't transitioned out of summer season really, we've been doing still a couple of Air Conditioners here and there," said Jeff Johnson, the Lead HVAC Technician at Brother's Plumbing and Heating.
“Usually we just get furnace installs this time of year, but we’re actually managing to do both,” said Johnson.
Coils inside air conditioning units can’t be charged unless the temperature is over 60 degrees, so normally during the winter work on air conditioning units is paused until the weather warms up. On this last day of November, the installation team in Boulder had no problem finishing the job.
“To actually do pressures and temperatures it’s very rare just based on the temperature outside,” Johnson said.
The normal calendar of calls has been completely thrown off at Brother’s. Sprinkler blowouts have been sparse so far this fall and furnaces haven’t been stressed or forced to work for hours on end, which is what usually leads to a rush of calls during a cold spell.
"We need it colder for people to actually use their furnace instead of actually enjoying the nice outdoor weather. Usually, we're knee-deep into furnace season by now, doing inspections and checks and service," Johnson said.
“We’re hoping for snow,” he said. “Probably one of the only companies that are hoping for snow, but yea we are.”