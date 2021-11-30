COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people who fired at law enforcement officers from a vehicle in Commerce City were taken to the hospital overnight. It started at 6:15 p.m. on Monday when police responded to reports of a drunk driver on Brighton Road.
The suspects shot at officers and they returned fire. Police were led on a short pursuit and the suspects crashed on Brighton Road near 76th Avenue, not far from Highway 85.
An officer told CBS4 “a number of chemical munitions were deployed to try to develop some cooperation from the suspects,” who remained in the vehicle after the crash. A SWAT team responded to help members of the Commerce City Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
Police made multiple announcements that they were under arrest and to come out. Finally they deployed a flash bang device and got the suspects out of the car. They were taken to the hospital with injuries. No officers were hurt.
The suspects’ names haven’t been released.