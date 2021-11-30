GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Helicopters helped with repairs along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday. The Colorado Department of Transportation used the aircraft to install rock slide prevention fences.
Several mudslides came tumbling down the canyon and onto I-70 over the summer, damaging the fences. The mud and debris came from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
The slides caused the interstate to close for days at a time until crews could clear a path and determine the structural integrity of the interstate.
Now, CDOT continues to work on repairs on the eastbound lanes. Agency officials hope repairs will help prevent devastating flooding like we saw over the summer.
Westbound lanes have been fixed.