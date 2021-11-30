Broncos Injury Update: Coach Vic Fangio Says Teddy Bridgewater Is Doing BetterThere's good news on the injury front for the Denver Broncos as they prepare to take on the Chiefs Sunday night.

Michael Porter Jr. Injury Update: Nuggets Star To Undergo Back Surgery; 2021-22 Season Likely Over, Per ReportDenver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will undergo surgery for his lower back, according to a report.

Pat Surtain II Gives Football To Dad Immediately After Pick-Six During Broncos WinBroncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II had himself a game Sunday, and dad was there to see it.

Drew Lock Fills In As Quarterback After Teddy Bridgewater Suffers Leg InjuryDenver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury early in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter.

Face Masks Required Indoors At Empower Field At Mile HighMasks will be required in all public indoor spaces at Empower Field at Mile High, beginning with the Denver Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.