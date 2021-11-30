CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – If you’ve been waiting Everlong to see the Foo Fighters in Denver, your wait is nearly over. The newly-minted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced a major new North American tour on Tuesday, and a stop in the Mile High City is on the agenda.

The concert is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Presale for tickets to the “marathon evening of life-affirming rock communion” begin Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

Tickets go on sale to the general public the next day — Thursday, Dec. 3 — at 10 a.m. All tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster.

