(CBS4) – Unincorporated parts of western Boulder County are now under Stage 1 fire restrictions. It’s a result of the persistent dry, warm weather on Colorado’s Front Range.
🔥🔥🔥Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are now in effect for the mountain areas of Boulder County. #bouldercounty
— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) November 29, 2021
The fire ban prohibits open fires, campfires and stove fires including charcoal barbecue grills in the county’s foothills and mountain areas.
One of the exceptions to the ban includes fires in permanent fire pits at some open spaces.
Violators could face a $1,000 fine.
Several other counties in Colorado also have fire restrictions in effect, including neighboring Jefferson County.