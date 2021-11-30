(CBS4) – Three 16-year-old boys are now being charged as adults for their alleged roles in the shooting outside of William C. Hinkley High School in Aurora. The hearing for Diego Flores, Dalen Brewer and Larry Jefferson took place on Tuesday morning at the Arapahoe County Justice Center, and all three remain in jail.
Three students were injured when shots rang out in the parking lot earlier this month.
Flores, Brewer and Jefferson each face four counts of attempted murder, one count of first and second degree assault and having a weapon on school grounds.
In Tuesday’s hearing the judge refused to lower the bond from $250,000 for Brewer and Jefferson and $200,000 for Flores.
The shooting took place on Nov. 19 after some sort of fight in the parking lot.
According to an arrest affidavit, one of the victims believes she was not the intended target of the gunfire.
A second victim ducked in the back seat of a car before getting shot in the abdomen.
Police have surveillance video from school and a nearby business. It includes images that show guns pointed out the window of a pickup truck in the parking lot.
Brewer and Jefferson are scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 15. Flores’ next hearing is on March 7.