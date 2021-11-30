CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they saved one woman from what they believed to be a human trafficking situation. Police first said they were helping investigate a possible kidnapping.

They were able to find and rescue one woman and take her into protective custody. Officials say this might have started out-of-state, and no one has been arrested.

The human trafficking unit is still investigating.

