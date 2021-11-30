DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they saved one woman from what they believed to be a human trafficking situation. Police first said they were helping investigate a possible kidnapping.
UPDATE 1/X: On Monday night, November 29, 2021, the Denver Police Department received a report of a possible human trafficking situation that may have originated out of state. As a result of the preliminary investigation, officers were able to locate the adult female victim…
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 30, 2021
They were able to find and rescue one woman and take her into protective custody. Officials say this might have started out-of-state, and no one has been arrested.
The human trafficking unit is still investigating.