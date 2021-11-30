DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock kicked off the holiday season with unveiling the “Gift Vending Machine” on 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver. Anyone can select a gift to donate to charity.
Hancock says it’s a fun way to give back to the community.READ MORE: Brian Hsu, Accused Of Attacking Flight Attendant, Pleads Not Guilty In Denver
It operates like a traditional vending machine. Donors can choose how much they want to spend on the donation. There are 30 items to choose from. This year’s local charities are The Crowley Foundation, Denver Rescue Mission, Jewish Family Services and Project Worthmore.READ MORE: Home Repair Groups Help Denver Family Keep Home For Holidays
“I am honored that they are here in Denver, Colorado. When I saw those machines it hit me that this is the spirit of Colorado. You’ll will be blown away by the generosity of the people in Denver, Colorado,” said Hancock.
The cost of the machine and credit card fees are paid for by the Church of Latter Day Saints which means 100% of each donation goes to charities.MORE NEWS: National Western Stock Show Visitors To Have Many New Experiences In 2022
In one week, Colorado nonprofits hope you will be in the giving spirit for Colorado Gives Day which is Dec. 7. If you can’t wait until then, you can schedule your donation online.