DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say their new TSA configuration worked over the Thanksgiving travel period. The changes were prompted by massive lines in the weeks and months leading up to the holiday.
DIA officials say the maximum wait time for passengers going through TSA lines last week was less than 20 minutes.
TSA confirmed that staff would be place for all 30 screening lanes at security checkpoints.
They say about 425,000 people passed through the airport between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28. The busiest day was Sunday, Nov. 28 with more than 73,000 passengers.
DIA says traveler traffic was down about 7% compared to the same week in 2019, pre-pandemic, however they say this year was still 5% more than U.S. rates overall.
Those headed to the airport can always check security wait times and parking lot capacity at Flydenver.com.