DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly a foot of snow from a recent storm in New England has caused total snow at some ski areas in Vermont to exceed what some ski areas in Colorado have received so far this season.

As of Tuesday morning, Stowe Mountain Resort in northern Vermont had measured 37 inches of snow this season. Killington Ski Resort in the central part of the state had measured 36 inches. Compare those numbers to just 23 inches at Purgatory Resort near Durango and only 35 inches at Keystone Resort in Summit County. Wolf Creek and Arapahoe Basin match Killington with 36 inches so far this season.

Meanwhile, other Colorado ski areas have done better including 65 inches so far at Loveland, 58 inches at Winter Park, 47 inches at Breckenridge, and 46 inches at Vail. But in most cases, these number are still below normal through the end of November.

In Denver, this November is on track to tie for the second least snowiest on record with only a trace of snow. It should also tie for the third warmest November on record in Denver since records started in 1872.

Although Tuesday will be somewhat cooler compared to recent days, it will still be warmer than normal and more dry weather will prevail statewide. The next chance for any precipitation should wait until at least next Tuesday when the mountains could finally see snow again. At this time, it does not look like much accumulation and none of it may reach the Denver metro area.