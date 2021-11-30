(CBS4) – A 20-year-old man accused of punching a flight attendant is scheduled to appear in a federal courtroom in Denver on Tuesday afternoon.
Brian Hsu, of Irving, California, is facing federal charges after that cross-country American Airlines flight he was on was forced to land at Denver International Airport in late October.
Sources familiar with the investigation say the flight attendant accidentally bumped some passengers. A man then got up, walked to the galley and struck her.
The attendant was treated at a Denver hospital for broken bones.
