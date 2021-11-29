(CBS4) – There’s good news on the injury front for the Denver Broncos as they prepare to take on the Chiefs Sunday night.
Vic Fangio said he saw Teddy Bridgewater Monday morning and the team’s quarterback looked fine. Bridgewater left Sunday’s game with the Chargers with a severe shin bruise. He returned to the game in the 2nd half with a noticeable limp. But it appears Teddy is recovering well and should be able to play in Kansas City.
There’s also good news regarding several other Broncos players who missed the game with the Chargers. Both starting tackles have a chance to play against the Chiefs according to Vic Fangio. Garett Bolles needs to test out of the COVID protocol and Bobby Massie is recovering from an ankle injury.
Safety Kareem Jackson joins Bolles and Massie as players Fangio thinks have a good chance to play on Sunday night. We still don’t have an update on defensive tackle Shelby Harris. When asked about Harris, Fangio said he has no updated information.