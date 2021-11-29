DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Chicano art community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Stevon Lucero was a well-known muralist, pioneer, and the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council co-founder. He was also undeniably beloved by friends and peers.

Stevon recently worked in the Indigenous Lounge at Meow Wolf, creating his final piece before his passing over the weekend. The art experience features a 53-minute video and 90-minute soundtrack to complement his artwork.

“It takes us back to an ancient time, but it takes us to a consciousness that has yet to be fully realized,” said fellow artist Adrian Molina, known as Molina Speaks. The pair partnered together years ago to begin the project.

“Stevon became one of my best friends. A humble genius, a visionary. He’s an elder who’s deeply respected, and he taught me so much about life and about art over the last few years. His mission was to put god back into art, to bring the spirit and that was his meta-realism,” said Molina.

Their exhibition at Meow Wolf is literally a dream come to life.

“It was a joy to paint with the master, and be in his presence every day,” Molina explained.

“And there was no end to his imagination,” Arlette Lucero shared with CBS4’s Mekialaya White. She was the woman who knew him best, as his wife of 40 years.

Arlette says Stevon strived to mentor artists daily through CHAC, where he worked to create inclusivity among Chicano, Latino, and other multicultural communities. “He would take young artists under his wings and tell them the beautiful things about themselves, to bring them into the fold. Trying to get artists to accept each other.”

When she remembers him, it gives her peace to know his powerful legacy of spreading love will continue to live on. Molina agrees.

“He was a giver. He gave to this community, his art, his love, his soul, his passion. Any way we continue to give back to his familia, that’s what we need to do,” said Molina.

View Stevon’s work online.